Matthews India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INDE) Short Interest Update

Matthews India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INDE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 268 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 187 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,809 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Matthews India Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INDE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.35. 171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761. Matthews India Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews India Active ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Freedom Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews India Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews India Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $290,000.

Matthews India Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews India Active ETF (INDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects Indian companies capable of sustainable growth based on fundamentals. The fund follows an all-cap strategy while implementing a fundamental bottom-up approach. INDE was launched on Sep 22, 2023 and is issued by Matthews.

