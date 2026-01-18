Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Short Interest Update

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 615 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 828 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,784 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,784 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAPR. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

