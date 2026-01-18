Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Short Interest Down 22.7% in December

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,228,912 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 41,702,591 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,868,217 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,868,217 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Key Dominion Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,709,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,979,551,000 after buying an additional 14,715,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 104,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.