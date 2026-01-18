WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,516 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 17,711 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of GTR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. 3,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.60. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $26.36.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.8466 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Target Range Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.
