WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,516 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 17,711 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GTR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. 3,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.60. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.8466 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Target Range Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund ( NASDAQ:GTR Free Report ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the period. WisdomTree Target Range Fund accounts for 0.7% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 93.36% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund worth $57,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

