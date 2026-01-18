Short Interest in Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Decreases By 22.9%

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,437 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 22,610 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,545 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,545 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Semilux International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semilux International currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Semilux International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Semilux International has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules. It offers laser lights modules and related optical components use in commercial projectors, car lights, and optical sensors; laser lights module consists of laser diodes and fluorescent chips; color filters use in optical/laser modules; color filter wheels; fluorescent chip and wheel; and wafer level optics. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan.

