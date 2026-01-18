Short Interest in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Declines By 23.1%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 176,093 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 229,079 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,877 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 232,877 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 531.7% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 463.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

ONEQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.46. 163,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,458. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $94.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.21.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks. The Fund uses statistical sampling techniques that take into account such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, and earnings growth to create a portfolio of securities listed in the index that have a similar investment profile to the entire the Index.

