Toro Corp. to Issue Dividend of $1.75 (NASDAQ:TORO)

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.

Toro Price Performance

NASDAQ:TORO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 129,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,032. Toro has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.