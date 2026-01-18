Toro Corp. to Issue Dividend of $1.75 (NASDAQ:TORO)

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.
Toro Price Performance
NASDAQ:TORO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 129,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,032. Toro has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.
Toro Company Profile
