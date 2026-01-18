Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Update

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 895,177 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the December 15th total of 648,952 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 727,023 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 727,023 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vox Royalty Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:VOXR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 543,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $339.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 0.36. Vox Royalty has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty during the second quarter worth $44,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Vox Royalty by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

VOXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vox Royalty in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vox Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. is a mining royalty and streaming company that acquires interest in precious and base metal projects around the world. By investing in royalty and metal stream agreements, the company provides non-dilutive financing to exploration and mining operators in exchange for a percentage of production revenue or metal offtake. This model allows Vox Royalty to build a steady cash-flow profile without the operational risks and capital expenditures associated with direct mine ownership.

Since its founding in 2018 and subsequent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, Vox Royalty has assembled a diversified portfolio of royalty and stream interests covering gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel and other battery metals.

