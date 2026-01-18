VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 321,991 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 258,531 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 725,564 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 725,564 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFLO. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,489,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,714,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 158,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,351,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $39.61. 1,786,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a $0.1502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

