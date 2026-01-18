Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) versus Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Financial Review

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Energy Services and Mammoth Energy Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $162.82 million 0.32 -$5.22 million ($0.14) -11.00 Mammoth Energy Services $186.32 million 0.59 -$207.33 million ($0.41) -5.59

Profitability

Western Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mammoth Energy Services. Western Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mammoth Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Western Energy Services and Mammoth Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services -3.02% -2.24% -1.56% Mammoth Energy Services -13.47% -25.09% -17.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Western Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Western Energy Services and Mammoth Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mammoth Energy Services 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

Western Energy Services has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mammoth Energy Services has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services. Western Energy Services Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements. It also provides a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. In addition, the company mines, processes, and sells natural sand proppant used for hydraulic fracturing; buys processed sand from suppliers on the spot market for resale; and provides logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. Further, it offers contract land and directional drilling services; and rig moving services. Additionally, the company offers aviation services, equipment rental, remote accommodation, and equipment manufacturing services. It serves government-funded, private, public investor-owned, and co-operative utilities; independent oil and natural gas producers; and land-based drilling contractors. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. in October 2016. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

