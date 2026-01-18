Reviewing Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) and AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and AngioSoma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $35.59 million 0.00 -$57.19 million ($19.20) N/A AngioSoma N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

AngioSoma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabriva Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -148.11% -365.53% -135.81% AngioSoma N/A N/A -1,245.34%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and AngioSoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioSoma has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AngioSoma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics beats AngioSoma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration. It also develops XENLETA that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, cystic fibrosis, ABSSSI, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, complicated intra-abdominal infections, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. In addition, the company develops CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About AngioSoma

AngioSoma, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

