Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Critical Review

Bally's (NYSE:BALY) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bally’s and SJM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 2 4 0 0 1.67 SJM 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bally’s presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Bally’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than SJM.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -17.41% -63.71% -4.45% SJM N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Bally’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.9% of Bally’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $2.45 billion 0.34 -$567.75 million ($4.88) -3.46 SJM $3.69 billion 0.57 $410,000.00 N/A N/A

SJM has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s.

Risk & Volatility

Bally’s has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJM has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SJM beats Bally’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course. The International Interactive segment includes the European and Asian operations of Gamesys, a business-to-consumer iCasino operator. The North America Interactive segment covers a portfolio of sports betting, iGaming, and free-to-play gaming brands such as Bally’s Interactive, SportCaller, and Live at the Bike, and the North American operations of Gamesys. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations. The Hotel, Catering, Retail, and Leasing Operations segment operates and manages a hotel; and offers catering, leasing, retail, and related activities. It also provides marketing and promotion, property development preparation, casino operations management, dredging, customer, retail, human resources and project management, shopping mall management, food and beverage, treasury, management, and hospitality services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

