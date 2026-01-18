Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMZ) Drops By 24.4%

Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,058 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 17,273 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,617 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,617 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares stock remained flat at $10.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 115,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,690. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.1092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:TSMZ Free Report ) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 9.67% of Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares (TSMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) stock. TSMZ was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

