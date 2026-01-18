Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMZ) Drops By 24.4%

Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,058 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 17,273 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,617 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,617 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
Shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares stock remained flat at $10.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 115,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,690. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $29.60.
Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.1092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares (TSMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) stock. TSMZ was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
