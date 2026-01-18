Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQO) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,332 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 13,156 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,873 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,873 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 199,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,595. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Institutional Trading of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSQO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 839,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

About Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF

The Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (PSQO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks high current income and long-term capital growth through an actively managed portfolio that holds debt securities of any credit rating and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe. PSQO was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Palmer Square.

