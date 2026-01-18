Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Short Interest Down 21.6% in December

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,164 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 1,485 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,428 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,428 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 729.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RZV traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,442. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $130.81. The company has a market capitalization of $243.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.74.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.