Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Careview Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.0212. Careview Communications shares last traded at $0.0212, with a volume of 1,755 shares traded.

Careview Communications Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Careview Communications Company Profile

CareView Communications, Inc provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system that provides a suite of hardware and software to facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring.

