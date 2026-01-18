Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Johnson & Johnson stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 12/18/2025.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.81. 9,957,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,239,795. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $527.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $220.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

