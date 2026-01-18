Rep. Roger Williams Buys RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Stock

Representative Roger Williams (R-Texas) recently bought shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in RTX stock on December 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 4067” account.

Representative Roger Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) on 12/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 12/22/2025.

RTX Stock Up 1.2%

RTX stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,806,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.94. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $202.17. The stock has a market cap of $271.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.44.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals & guidance — RTX reported a solid Q3 with revenue up ~12% year/year, an EPS beat and set FY?2025 guidance (6.10–6.20 EPS), giving investors confidence in near?term earnings growth.

Strong fundamentals & guidance — RTX reported a solid Q3 with revenue up ~12% year/year, an EPS beat and set FY?2025 guidance (6.10–6.20 EPS), giving investors confidence in near?term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upgrades and price targets — Multiple firms (Citigroup, BofA, UBS, JP Morgan and others) have recent Buy/Overweight ratings and several price targets above current levels, supporting upward momentum; median analyst target remains above many prior levels. QuiverQuant RTX note

Analyst/upgrades and price targets — Multiple firms (Citigroup, BofA, UBS, JP Morgan and others) have recent Buy/Overweight ratings and several price targets above current levels, supporting upward momentum; median analyst target remains above many prior levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks style/quality lift — Zacks highlights RTX as a strong growth stock under its style scores, which can attract momentum and quant-driven flows. Zacks: Here’s Why RTX is a Strong Growth Stock

Zacks style/quality lift — Zacks highlights RTX as a strong growth stock under its style scores, which can attract momentum and quant-driven flows. Neutral Sentiment: GPU/memory supply headlines (NVIDIA/ASUS) — A wave of articles about Nvidia/ASUS ending or pausing RTX 5070 Ti/5060 Ti production and memory shortages is dominating tech news but is only tangential to RTX (a defense/aerospace firm). These reports may affect component suppliers broadly but are unlikely to be a direct driver for RTX today. ExtremeTech GPU memory story The Verge ASUS clarification PCMag Nvidia shipping update

GPU/memory supply headlines (NVIDIA/ASUS) — A wave of articles about Nvidia/ASUS ending or pausing RTX 5070 Ti/5060 Ti production and memory shortages is dominating tech news but is only tangential to RTX (a defense/aerospace firm). These reports may affect component suppliers broadly but are unlikely to be a direct driver for RTX today. Negative Sentiment: Political risk / contract-threat chatter — Social media and news summaries flagged a high?profile threat from political leadership to cut government contracts; that controversy creates headline risk and uncertainty around future defense awards. QuiverQuant RTX note

Political risk / contract-threat chatter — Social media and news summaries flagged a high?profile threat from political leadership to cut government contracts; that controversy creates headline risk and uncertainty around future defense awards. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & institutional rebalancing — QuiverQuant flags notable insider sell activity (multiple senior execs selling) and large institutional reductions (State Street removed a big position), which can weigh on sentiment and signal portfolio trimming. QuiverQuant insider/flows detail

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Williams

Roger Williams (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 25th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Williams (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 25th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Williams grew up in Fort Worth. He attended Texas Christian University on a baseball scholarship and went on to play minor league baseball in the Atlanta Braves farm system. An injury ended his baseball career, and he returned to Texas to run the family car dealership.

RTX Company Profile

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

