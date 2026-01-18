Sen. Markwayne Mullin Buys Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). In a filing disclosed on January 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Microsoft stock on December 29th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Microsoft alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 12/29/2025.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.20 on Friday, hitting $459.86. 33,744,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,858,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total value of $6,266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,620.48. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,598,872 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and Street optimism — Wedbush’s Dan Ives and others are positioning Microsoft as set for strong Q4 results tied to AI/cloud momentum, helping lift sentiment ahead of earnings. Dan Ives: Very Strong Q4 Earnings

Analyst and Street optimism — Wedbush’s Dan Ives and others are positioning Microsoft as set for strong Q4 results tied to AI/cloud momentum, helping lift sentiment ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Broker reaffirmation — Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating and high $650 target based on survey data showing rising enterprise software spend, supporting longer?term upside expectations. Morgan Stanley Overweight

Broker reaffirmation — Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating and high $650 target based on survey data showing rising enterprise software spend, supporting longer?term upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: OpenAI monetization boost — OpenAI’s worldwide rollout of the lower?cost ChatGPT Go subscription expands the addressable market for AI services where Microsoft has strategic exposure, lifting revenue hopes. OpenAI ChatGPT Go Worldwide

OpenAI monetization boost — OpenAI’s worldwide rollout of the lower?cost ChatGPT Go subscription expands the addressable market for AI services where Microsoft has strategic exposure, lifting revenue hopes. Positive Sentiment: Data?center expansion/community plan — News of a $500M–$1B Michigan data?center push and Microsoft’s “community?first” messaging shows continued capex to support Azure/AI growth, which investors view as reinforcing future revenue streams despite near?term costs. Michigan Data Center Investment

Data?center expansion/community plan — News of a $500M–$1B Michigan data?center push and Microsoft’s “community?first” messaging shows continued capex to support Azure/AI growth, which investors view as reinforcing future revenue streams despite near?term costs. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/short?term rebound thesis — Some analysts note MSFT is oversold and could see a technical bounce ahead of earnings, which supports trading interest but is not a fundamental catalyst. Zacks: Ripe for Turnaround

Technical/short?term rebound thesis — Some analysts note MSFT is oversold and could see a technical bounce ahead of earnings, which supports trading interest but is not a fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Minor operational housekeeping — The company closed some on?campus libraries, a small cost/real?estate move that got attention but is unlikely to materially affect earnings. MSFT Shuts Libraries

Minor operational housekeeping — The company closed some on?campus libraries, a small cost/real?estate move that got attention but is unlikely to materially affect earnings. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory probe into Activision Blizzard — Italy opened investigations into alleged “misleading and aggressive” in?game purchase practices for Call of Duty Mobile and Diablo Immortal, creating reputational and potential financial risk for MSFT’s gaming unit. Italy Investigates Activision

Regulatory probe into Activision Blizzard — Italy opened investigations into alleged “misleading and aggressive” in?game purchase practices for Call of Duty Mobile and Diablo Immortal, creating reputational and potential financial risk for MSFT’s gaming unit. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk from Musk trial — A judge cleared Elon Musk’s suit against OpenAI and Microsoft to proceed to a jury trial in April, introducing headline legal overhang and potential distraction/costs. Musk Trial Moves Forward

Legal risk from Musk trial — A judge cleared Elon Musk’s suit against OpenAI and Microsoft to proceed to a jury trial in April, introducing headline legal overhang and potential distraction/costs. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny and analyst trim — Switzerland opened a probe into Microsoft’s licensing fees and Barclays lowered its price target, both adding near?term headwinds to sentiment amid capex worries and noted insider selling. Swiss Probe into Licensing Fees

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Microsoft from $625.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.37.

Read Our Latest Report on MSFT

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. BLVD Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. BLVD Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% during the second quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Seek First Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.