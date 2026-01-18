Sen. Markwayne Mullin Acquires Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT). In a filing disclosed on January 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Hilton Worldwide stock on December 29th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 12/29/2025.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:HLT traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.71. 1,680,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.16 and a 200 day moving average of $273.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $306.28.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Key Stories Impacting Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.