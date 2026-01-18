Sen. Markwayne Mullin Buys ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). In a filing disclosed on January 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in ConocoPhillips stock on December 29th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 12/29/2025.

NYSE COP traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $98.18. 8,932,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,177,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $1,804,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 154,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,970.24. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

