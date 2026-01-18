Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Short Interest Update

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,830,747 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the December 15th total of 7,101,931 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,852,202 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,852,202 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Lexeo Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ LXEO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.39. 1,026,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,542. The firm has a market cap of $539.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision?designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next?generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.

