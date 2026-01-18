J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.73. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 764 shares traded.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc is one of the United Kingdom’s leading food and grocery retailers, operating a network of supermarkets and convenience stores across England, Scotland and Wales. Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, the company has grown from a single dairy shop in Drury Lane, London, into a diversified retail group serving millions of customers each week. In addition to its flagship Sainsbury’s supermarkets, the business operates smaller Sainsbury’s Local outlets to cater to urban and high-street shoppers.
The company’s core offerings include a wide range of fresh and packaged food products, household essentials and general merchandise.
