J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.73. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 764 shares traded.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc is one of the United Kingdom’s leading food and grocery retailers, operating a network of supermarkets and convenience stores across England, Scotland and Wales. Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, the company has grown from a single dairy shop in Drury Lane, London, into a diversified retail group serving millions of customers each week. In addition to its flagship Sainsbury’s supermarkets, the business operates smaller Sainsbury’s Local outlets to cater to urban and high-street shoppers.

The company’s core offerings include a wide range of fresh and packaged food products, household essentials and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.