Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.43. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

Questor Technology Stock Up 4.9%

The company has a market cap of C$11.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48.

Questor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat. The company was formerly known as Interglobe Gas Technology Inc and changed its name to Questor Technology Inc in September 1995.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.