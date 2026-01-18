BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.85 and traded as high as C$13.92. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$13.74, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

BMTC Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.10. The firm has a market cap of C$438.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.18.

BMTC Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 144.0%. BMTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About BMTC Group

BMTC Group Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries manages and operates furniture and household and electronic appliance retail sales networks in Quebec. The company manages and operates a retail network of furniture.

