BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and traded as high as $12.22. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.1950, with a volume of 40,891 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 117.0% in the second quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 218,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 117,754 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $492,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 30.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 126,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $146,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE: MIY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and Michigan personal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local governments within Michigan. Its portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of general obligation bonds and revenue bonds backed by public utilities, transportation projects, and other essential municipal services.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes credit quality and diversification across sectors and maturities.

