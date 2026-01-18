BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and traded as high as $12.22. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.1950, with a volume of 40,891 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.0%
The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE: MIY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and Michigan personal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local governments within Michigan. Its portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of general obligation bonds and revenue bonds backed by public utilities, transportation projects, and other essential municipal services.
The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes credit quality and diversification across sectors and maturities.
