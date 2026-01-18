ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.01 and traded as high as $106.00. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $105.07, with a volume of 95,739 shares traded.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a $5.7891 dividend. This is an increase from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $2.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 66.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:SLVO Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN comprises approximately 1.2% of Claris Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Claris Financial LLC owned 0.85% of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ: SLVO) is an exchange-traded note listed in the United States that provides investors with a packaged exposure to silver coupled with an options overlay. The product is structured to deliver returns that reflect the performance of a long position in shares representing physical silver together with the income and payoff profile generated by a covered call strategy. As an ETN, SLVO is an unsecured debt instrument whose economic return is tied to the referenced strategy rather than to ownership of a separate pool of assets.

The covered call component typically involves selling call options against the underlying silver shares to collect option premium, which can produce regular income and reduce short?term volatility, while also capping upside participation when the underlying rises above option strike prices.

