Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Infinite Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0005. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.0005, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Infinite Group Price Performance

Infinite Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. The company offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. It also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, and penetration testing offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.