Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.52 and traded as low as $86.97. Symrise shares last traded at $86.97, with a volume of 1,188 shares.

Symrise Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG, headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, functional ingredients and raw materials for the food, beverage, health and cosmetics industries. The company was established in 2003 through the merger of aroma specialist Haarmann & Reimer and international flavor group Dragoco. Since its formation, Symrise has focused on combining expertise in chemistry, biology and consumer insights to develop solutions that enhance the taste, aroma, texture and performance of a wide range of products.

Symrise operates primarily through two business segments: Flavor & Nutrition and Scent & Care.

