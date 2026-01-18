Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,796 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 1,184 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Farmmi Stock Down 0.8%

FAMI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 90,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,904. Farmmi has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Farmmi in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc is a China-based agricultural company primarily engaged in the cultivation, processing and sale of edible fungi. The company’s product portfolio spans fresh and dried mushrooms—including shiitake, oyster and wood ear varieties—along with a range of value-added plant-based foods such as vermicelli and other specialty grain products. Farmmi operates integrated facilities that cover seedling cultivation, mushroom production and downstream processing, allowing for quality control and traceability throughout its supply chain.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang Province, Farmmi has developed a network of farms, processing plants and sales offices across multiple provinces in the People’s Republic of China.

