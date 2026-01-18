Short Interest in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) Increases By 51.0%

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,099 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the December 15th total of 17,282 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,152 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,152 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SIXA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.12. 6,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. The company has a market cap of $425.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.72. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

The ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US equities selected from the Russell 3000 Index. SIXA was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

