Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999,982 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,386,000 after buying an additional 350,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $621.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

