Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999,982 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,386,000 after buying an additional 350,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1%
NASDAQ QQQ opened at $621.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.76.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Short-term catalyst — QQQ rose on 1/16 after strength in semiconductors (notably Taiwan Semiconductor) helped the Nasdaq-100 recover, supporting near-term demand for tech-heavy QQQ. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 1/16/2026
- Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment lift — AAII’s survey shows a jump in bullish sentiment, which can support flows into broad risk assets and ETFs like QQQ if optimism persists. AAII Sentiment Survey: Bullish Sentiment Jumps
- Positive Sentiment: Macro backdrop possibly supportive — some forecasts expect growth to surprise to the upside in 2026, which would favor growth/tech exposures that dominate QQQ. Economic Forecast 2026: Growth Will Defy Slowdown Fears
- Neutral Sentiment: Product competition — income/option-overlay Nasdaq products (e.g., QQQI, JEPQ) are attracting yield-focused investors; this could siphon some flows from plain QQQ but also appeal to different investor goals. 3 Elite ETFs for Compound-Focused Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Rates/yield-curve uncertainty — analysis arguing the yield curve will surprise investors introduces dispersion in outcomes for growth stocks; impact on QQQ depends on how rates move. It’s The Yield Curve: Why 2026 Will Surprise Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Recent weakness — QQQ fell earlier in the week (1/15) amid pressure on large-cap tech, reflecting profit-taking and volatility that can push the ETF lower. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 1/15/2026
- Negative Sentiment: Correction risk flagged — technical/market-strategy commentary warns a break in broad-market levels (SPY) could trigger a larger correction, which would hit QQQ hard given its concentration in mega-cap growth. This Bull Run Looks Tired: If SPY Breaks Below $685, A Big Correction May Be Next
- Negative Sentiment: Flow rotation — reports of money rotating out of big tech into small caps suggest a structural headwind for QQQ if the rotation accelerates. The Great Rotation: Money Flows Out Of Big Tech And Into Small Caps
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
