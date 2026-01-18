Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 214,613 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 165,393 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 383,935 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 383,935 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLV. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.39. 349,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,452. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.67 and a 1 year high of $79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

