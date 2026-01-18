YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY) Short Interest Update

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 323,791 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 418,681 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,639 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 150,639 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Westend Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMDY stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $38.34. 116,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,766. The company has a market capitalization of $180.20 million, a PE ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 4,410.0%.

The YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (AMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc stock (AMD) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys AMDY was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

