iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Boosted by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $694.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $772.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $684.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $664.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

