MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,659,256 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 2,082,677 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,076,415 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 474.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of -3.38.

Get MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.01% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

