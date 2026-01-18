Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,913 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 4,932 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,596 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,596 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 139.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,132,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA RSPU opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

