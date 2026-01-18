Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.88 and last traded at $108.74. 29,573,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 22,483,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $48,761,477.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total transaction of $1,215,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 403,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,071,146.96. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,296,763 shares of company stock valued at $414,016,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

