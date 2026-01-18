Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Declines By 20.5%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,481,119 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 4,376,095 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,451,140 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,451,140 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 111,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of EMXC opened at $77.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.3357 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 384.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

