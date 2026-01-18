LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 59,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 75,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $564.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 90.76% and a negative net margin of 320.10%.The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LiveWire Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in LiveWire Group by 117.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LiveWire Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group Inc (NYSE: LVWR) is an independent electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in high-performance two-wheelers and innovative urban mobility solutions. Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Inc in 2018, the company was spun off in September 2022 following a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, commencing trading as LiveWire Group. Since then, LiveWire has focused on scaling its core electric motorcycle business and developing a new generation of connected, battery-powered vehicles.

LiveWire’s product lineup is anchored by its first production model, the LiveWire One, known for its rapid acceleration, long-range battery architecture and integrated connectivity features.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.