Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Update

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,397,519 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 3,017,461 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,072,535 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company's shares are short sold.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,934 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $790,104.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,627.16. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,977.64. The trade was a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,784 shares of company stock worth $15,841,737. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 358.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 155.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $214.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.08. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $121.43 and a 12 month high of $218.15.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 15.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

