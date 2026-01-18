BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MHD opened at $12.00 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) is a closed-end management investment company focused on delivering tax-exempt income through a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. The fund’s primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax, making it a potential option for investors looking to enhance after-tax yield in a fixed-income allocation.

The fund invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities and agencies across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.