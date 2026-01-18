Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Makes New $601,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,329,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,909,000 after buying an additional 1,796,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,767,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,079,000 after acquiring an additional 153,806 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631,536 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,297,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,634,000 after acquiring an additional 254,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,101,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,183,000 after purchasing an additional 50,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.57 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.84 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.74.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.334 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

