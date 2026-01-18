BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE: MYN) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, with an emphasis on investment-grade obligations issued by entities located within New York State.
The fund’s investment strategy focuses on long-term, tax-exempt income by allocating assets to general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments rated in the upper tiers of the major credit rating agencies.
