214,554 Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,202,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

