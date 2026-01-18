Mfs Hi Yld (CMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Mfs Hi Yld (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.

Mfs Hi Yld Price Performance

CMU stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. Mfs Hi Yld has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $3.63.

About Mfs Hi Yld

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in high-yield municipal securities, focusing on non-investment-grade and lower-rated municipal bonds across a variety of sectors. By targeting issuers with attractive yield characteristics, the trust aims to deliver enhanced tax-exempt income to its shareholders.

The investment strategy of the fund emphasizes in-depth credit analysis, sector allocation and risk management.

