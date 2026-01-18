BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MQT stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 674,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 8.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 348,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 262,728 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 279,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE: MQT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal obligations, including bonds, notes and other debt instruments issued by state and local governments across the United States. Its investment approach emphasizes high-credit-quality, tax-exempt securities aimed at preserving capital while delivering tax-advantaged income.

Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, a subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc, MQT leverages the firm’s experienced municipal bond team to conduct credit research, portfolio construction and risk management.

