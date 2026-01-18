Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $30,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,174.70.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,038.26 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,051.34 and its 200-day moving average is $870.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

