ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,317 shares during the quarter. ExlService accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ExlService worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,537,000 after buying an additional 357,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ExlService by 193.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,510 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ExlService by 30.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,583,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,914,000 after purchasing an additional 836,632 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its position in ExlService by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 2,789,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in ExlService by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,746,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,256,000 after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.35 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. ExlService’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ExlService from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $470,842.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 115,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,727.28. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

