Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Holdings Increased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,827,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,447,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,596,000 after buying an additional 226,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,010,000 after buying an additional 103,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,038.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,051.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $870.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,174.70.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

